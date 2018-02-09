JUST IN
Remsons Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530919 Sector: Auto
NSE: REMSONSIND ISIN Code: INE474C01015
BSE 14:25 | 12 Mar 82.00 -4.30
(-4.98%)
OPEN

82.00

 HIGH

82.00

 LOW

82.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 74.55 -2.00
(-2.61%)
OPEN

76.00

 HIGH

76.00

 LOW

74.55
About Remsons Industries Ltd.

Remsons Industries Ltd

Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May '71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Over 70% of the total sales is mad...> More

Remsons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 146.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Remsons Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 33.57 30.99 8.33
Other Income 0.2 0.11 81.82
Total Income 33.78 31.11 8.58
Total Expenses 31.41 30.4 3.32
Operating Profit 2.36 0.71 232.39
Net Profit 0.69 -0.29 337.93
Equity Capital 5.71 5.71 -
Remsons Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontier Springs 180.55 5.46 71.14
RACL Geartech 64.50 0.16 64.05
Guj. Automotive 277.95 1.96 48.64
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Remsons Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.48
Remsons Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -12.55% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.47% -24.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -40.88% -45.74% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.67% 3.40% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.65% 28.31% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Remsons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.00
82.00
Week Low/High 82.00
86.00
Month Low/High 82.00
105.00
YEAR Low/High 48.30
147.00
All TIME Low/High 9.05
147.00

