Remsons Industries Ltd

Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May '71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Over 70% of the total sales is mad...> More