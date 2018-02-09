Remsons Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530919
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: REMSONSIND
|ISIN Code: INE474C01015
|BSE 14:25 | 12 Mar
|82.00
|
-4.30
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
82.00
|
HIGH
82.00
|
LOW
82.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|74.55
|
-2.00
(-2.61%)
|
OPEN
76.00
|
HIGH
76.00
|
LOW
74.55
|OPEN
|82.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|86.30
|VOLUME
|70
|52-Week high
|147.00
|52-Week low
|48.30
|P/E
|146.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|82.00
|Sell Qty
|1230.00
|OPEN
|76.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|76.55
|VOLUME
|3476
|52-Week high
|146.80
|52-Week low
|47.60
|P/E
|146.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|74.55
|Buy Qty
|52.00
|Sell Price
|75.00
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Remsons Industries Ltd.
Remsons Industries Limited (RIL) was incorporated in May '71, earlier known as Remsons Cables, and went public in 1986. It was promoted by Vishwa Prakash Harlalka and his family. RIL manufactures control cables for the automobile and general engineering industries and for two-wheelers. It also makes brake liners and brake shoes, Gear Shifters for automobiles. Over 70% of the total sales is mad...> More
Remsons Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|47
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|146.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.88
Remsons Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|33.57
|30.99
|8.33
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.11
|81.82
|Total Income
|33.78
|31.11
|8.58
|Total Expenses
|31.41
|30.4
|3.32
|Operating Profit
|2.36
|0.71
|232.39
|Net Profit
|0.69
|-0.29
|337.93
|Equity Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|-
Remsons Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Frontier Springs
|180.55
|5.46
|71.14
|RACL Geartech
|64.50
|0.16
|64.05
|Guj. Automotive
|277.95
|1.96
|48.64
|Remsons Inds.
|82.00
|-4.98
|46.82
|Swaraj Automot.
|125.90
|0.00
|30.22
|Duncan Engg.
|72.00
|0.00
|26.64
|Austin Engg Co
|73.70
|-4.47
|25.65
Remsons Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-12.55%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.47%
|-24.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-40.88%
|-45.74%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.67%
|3.40%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.65%
|28.31%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Remsons Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.00
|
|82.00
|Week Low/High
|82.00
|
|86.00
|Month Low/High
|82.00
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.30
|
|147.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.05
|
|147.00
