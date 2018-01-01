JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sequent Scientific Ltd

Sequent Scientific Ltd.

BSE: 512529 Sector: Health care
NSE: SEQUENT ISIN Code: INE807F01027
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 83.45 -1.10
(-1.30%)
OPEN

85.35

 HIGH

86.00

 LOW

83.15
NSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 84.25 0.15
(0.18%)
OPEN

85.35

 HIGH

85.95

 LOW

83.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 85.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 84.55
VOLUME 13207
52-Week high 147.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 122.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,034
Buy Price 83.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 84.35
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 85.35
CLOSE 84.55
VOLUME 13207
52-Week high 147.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 122.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,034
Buy Price 83.20
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 84.35
Sell Qty 100.00

About Sequent Scientific Ltd.

Sequent Scientific Ltd

Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on Nov 12, 2003. ...> More

Sequent Scientific Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,034
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 122.72
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sequent Scientific Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 26.72 258.54 -89.67
Other Income 4.49 5.5 -18.36
Total Income 31.21 264.04 -88.18
Total Expenses 34.01 245.1 -86.12
Operating Profit -2.8 18.94 -114.78
Net Profit -4.34 -10.58 58.98
Equity Capital 48.75 48.75 -
> More on Sequent Scientific Ltd Financials Results

Sequent Scientific Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suven Life Scie. 178.50 0.93 2272.30
Indoco Remedies 243.90 0.76 2247.54
Claris Lifescien 396.00 -0.15 2160.97
Sequent Scien. 83.45 -1.30 2034.09
Bliss GVS Pharma 183.00 -0.62 1886.73
Hikal 226.20 -2.01 1859.36
Panacea Biotec 284.15 1.10 1741.84
> More on Sequent Scientific Ltd Peer Group

Sequent Scientific Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.24
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 12.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.21
Indian Public 10.82
Custodians 0.59
Other 13.93
> More on Sequent Scientific Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sequent Scientific Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.12% -0.06% 0.53% -0.39%
1 Month 5.37% 11.81% -1.09% -0.36%
3 Month -15.92% -17.28% 2.10% 1.48%
6 Month -26.54% -25.04% 5.50% 4.86%
1 Year -34.11% -34.36% 17.20% 16.70%
3 Year -22.76% NA 17.27% 18.97%

Sequent Scientific Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 83.15
86.00
Week Low/High 81.20
89.00
Month Low/High 72.50
89.00
YEAR Low/High 65.00
147.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
260.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sequent Scientific: