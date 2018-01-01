Sequent Scientific Ltd.
|BSE: 512529
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: SEQUENT
|ISIN Code: INE807F01027
|BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|83.45
|
-1.10
(-1.30%)
|
OPEN
85.35
|
HIGH
86.00
|
LOW
83.15
|NSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar
|84.25
|
0.15
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
85.35
|
HIGH
85.95
|
LOW
83.15
|OPEN
|85.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.55
|VOLUME
|13207
|52-Week high
|147.00
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|122.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,034
|Buy Price
|83.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|84.35
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|85.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.10
|VOLUME
|180772
|52-Week high
|145.30
|52-Week low
|62.15
|P/E
|122.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,034
|Buy Price
|84.25
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|84.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|85.35
|CLOSE
|84.55
|VOLUME
|13207
|52-Week high
|147.00
|52-Week low
|65.00
|P/E
|122.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,034
|Buy Price
|83.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|84.35
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|85.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.10
|VOLUME
|180772
|52-Week high
|145.30
|52-Week low
|62.15
|P/E
|122.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2034.09
|Buy Price
|84.25
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|84.55
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Sequent Scientific Ltd.
Visistha Traders & Finance Ltd, has amalgamated PI Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd with itself. The High court has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation and the same was filed with ROC by the company on Nov 12, 2003. ...> More
Sequent Scientific Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,034
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|122.72
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|49.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.68
Announcement
-
Sequent Scientific Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Sequent Scientific Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
-
Newspaper Advertisement Of Notice Of Hearing Of The Petition At The National Company Law Tribunal Mu
-
-
Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017.
Sequent Scientific Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.72
|258.54
|-89.67
|Other Income
|4.49
|5.5
|-18.36
|Total Income
|31.21
|264.04
|-88.18
|Total Expenses
|34.01
|245.1
|-86.12
|Operating Profit
|-2.8
|18.94
|-114.78
|Net Profit
|-4.34
|-10.58
|58.98
|Equity Capital
|48.75
|48.75
|-
Sequent Scientific Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suven Life Scie.
|178.50
|0.93
|2272.30
|Indoco Remedies
|243.90
|0.76
|2247.54
|Claris Lifescien
|396.00
|-0.15
|2160.97
|Sequent Scien.
|83.45
|-1.30
|2034.09
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|183.00
|-0.62
|1886.73
|Hikal
|226.20
|-2.01
|1859.36
|Panacea Biotec
|284.15
|1.10
|1741.84
Sequent Scientific Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sequent Scientific Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.53%
|-0.39%
|1 Month
|5.37%
|11.81%
|-1.09%
|-0.36%
|3 Month
|-15.92%
|-17.28%
|2.10%
|1.48%
|6 Month
|-26.54%
|-25.04%
|5.50%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|-34.11%
|-34.36%
|17.20%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|-22.76%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.97%
Sequent Scientific Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|83.15
|
|86.00
|Week Low/High
|81.20
|
|89.00
|Month Low/High
|72.50
|
|89.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.00
|
|147.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|260.00
Quick Links for Sequent Scientific:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices