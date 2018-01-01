JUST IN
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524715 Sector: Health care
NSE: SUNPHARMA ISIN Code: INE044A01036
About Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is the fifth largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company in the world. The company manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations covering a broad spectrum of chronic and acute therapies. It includes generics branded generics complex or difficult to make technology intensive products over-the-counter (OTC) products anti-retrovirals (...> More

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   122,952
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 330.61
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6653.23 7925.11 -16.05
Other Income 129.19 122.15 5.76
Total Income 6782.42 8047.26 -15.72
Total Expenses 5199.85 5471.98 -4.97
Operating Profit 1582.57 2575.28 -38.55
Net Profit 399.22 1729.09 -76.91
Equity Capital 239.93 239.92 -
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 122952.12
Cipla 579.40 1.06 46647.50
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 43520.82
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 39862.88
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.38
Banks/FIs 0.92
FIIs 17.20
Insurance 6.51
Mutual Funds 7.40
Indian Public 7.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.97
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/11 Centrum Broking Hold 517 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Equirus Securities Underweight 526 PDF IconDetails
06/09 Equirus Securities Underweight 474 PDF IconDetails
15/02 Centrum Broking Buy 649 PDF IconDetails
23/11 Motilal Oswal Buy 701 PDF IconDetails
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.46% -4.25% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.05% -12.02% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.60% -1.76% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.99% 8.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.03% -25.18% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -50.52% -50.75% 17.24% 19.01%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 507.15
516.00
Week Low/High 505.00
562.00
Month Low/High 505.00
609.00
YEAR Low/High 433.15
728.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
1201.00

