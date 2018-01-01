You are here » Home
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524715
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: SUNPHARMA
|ISIN Code: INE044A01036
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
512.45
|
5.65
(1.11%)
|
OPEN
510.55
|
HIGH
516.00
|
LOW
507.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
512.65
|
5.85
(1.15%)
|
OPEN
511.00
|
HIGH
516.00
|
LOW
506.55
About Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is the fifth largest speciality generic pharmaceutical company in the world. The company manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations covering a broad spectrum of chronic and acute therapies. It includes generics branded generics complex or difficult to make technology intensive products over-the-counter (OTC) products anti-retrovirals (...> More
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6653.23
|7925.11
|-16.05
|Other Income
|129.19
|122.15
|5.76
|Total Income
|6782.42
|8047.26
|-15.72
|Total Expenses
|5199.85
|5471.98
|-4.97
|Operating Profit
|1582.57
|2575.28
|-38.55
|Net Profit
|399.22
|1729.09
|-76.91
|Equity Capital
|239.93
|239.92
| -
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.46%
|-4.25%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.05%
|-12.02%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.60%
|-1.76%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.99%
|8.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.03%
|-25.18%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-50.52%
|-50.75%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|507.15
|
|516.00
|Week Low/High
|505.00
|
|562.00
|Month Low/High
|505.00
|
|609.00
|YEAR Low/High
|433.15
|
|728.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|1201.00
