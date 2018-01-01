Tata Coffee Ltd.
|BSE: 532301
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: TATACOFFEE
|ISIN Code: INE493A01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|121.50
|
-1.15
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
122.20
|
HIGH
124.00
|
LOW
120.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|121.55
|
-0.85
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
123.55
|
HIGH
124.00
|
LOW
120.05
About Tata Coffee Ltd.
Tata Coffee Ltd (formerly Consolidated Coffee), a subsidiary of Tata Tea and one of Asia's largest plantation company cultivates coffee pepper, oranges, paddy, cardamom and other plantation and agricultural products. The company's estates are at Coorg in Karnataka, at an elevation of 3000 ft. It also supplies manure and other estate requirements. As Forward Integration the company set up a cof...> More
Tata Coffee Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,270
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.54
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.93
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.42
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.51
Tata Coffee Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|377.09
|410.14
|-8.06
|Other Income
|4.26
|6.24
|-31.73
|Total Income
|381.35
|416.38
|-8.41
|Total Expenses
|311.8
|329.46
|-5.36
|Operating Profit
|69.55
|86.92
|-19.98
|Net Profit
|84.61
|41.01
|106.32
|Equity Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|-
Tata Coffee Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tata Global
|275.40
|2.63
|17380.49
|Bombay Burmah
|1348.70
|0.30
|9407.18
|CCL Products
|287.60
|-0.54
|3826.52
|Tata Coffee
|121.50
|-0.94
|2269.62
|Mcleod Russel
|153.00
|-1.13
|1674.74
|Apcotex Industri
|496.75
|-0.02
|1030.26
|Goodricke Group
|327.35
|-1.25
|707.08
Tata Coffee Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|21/09
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|125
|Details
Tata Coffee Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.37%
|-7.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.74%
|-12.43%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.84%
|-24.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.41%
|-17.73%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.45%
|0.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|24.23%
|23.84%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tata Coffee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|120.30
|
|124.00
|Week Low/High
|120.30
|
|132.00
|Month Low/High
|120.30
|
|144.00
|YEAR Low/High
|117.60
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|183.00
