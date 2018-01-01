JUST IN
Tata Coffee Ltd.

BSE: 532301 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: TATACOFFEE ISIN Code: INE493A01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 121.50 -1.15
(-0.94%)
OPEN

122.20

 HIGH

124.00

 LOW

120.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 121.55 -0.85
(-0.69%)
OPEN

123.55

 HIGH

124.00

 LOW

120.05
About Tata Coffee Ltd.

Tata Coffee Ltd

Tata Coffee Ltd (formerly Consolidated Coffee), a subsidiary of Tata Tea and one of Asia's largest plantation company cultivates coffee pepper, oranges, paddy, cardamom and other plantation and agricultural products. The company's estates are at Coorg in Karnataka, at an elevation of 3000 ft. It also supplies manure and other estate requirements. As Forward Integration the company set up a cof...

Tata Coffee Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,270
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.93
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Coffee Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 377.09 410.14 -8.06
Other Income 4.26 6.24 -31.73
Total Income 381.35 416.38 -8.41
Total Expenses 311.8 329.46 -5.36
Operating Profit 69.55 86.92 -19.98
Net Profit 84.61 41.01 106.32
Equity Capital 18.68 18.68 -
Tata Coffee Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Global 275.40 2.63 17380.49
Bombay Burmah 1348.70 0.30 9407.18
CCL Products 287.60 -0.54 3826.52
Tata Coffee 121.50 -0.94 2269.62
Mcleod Russel 153.00 -1.13 1674.74
Apcotex Industri 496.75 -0.02 1030.26
Goodricke Group 327.35 -1.25 707.08
Tata Coffee Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.48
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 2.14
Mutual Funds 3.90
Indian Public 27.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.70
Tata Coffee Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
21/09 Dynamic Levels Buy 125 PDF IconDetails
Tata Coffee Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.37% -7.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.74% -12.43% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.84% -24.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.41% -17.73% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.45% 0.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 24.23% 23.84% 17.24% 19.01%

Tata Coffee Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 120.30
124.00
Week Low/High 120.30
132.00
Month Low/High 120.30
144.00
YEAR Low/High 117.60
183.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
183.00

