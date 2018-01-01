You are here » Home
Unichem Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 506690
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: UNICHEMLAB
|ISIN Code: INE351A01035
|
BSE
LIVE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
334.90
|
1.60
(0.48%)
|
OPEN
339.00
|
HIGH
339.00
|
LOW
332.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:13 | 12 Mar
|
334.50
|
0.55
(0.16%)
|
OPEN
334.05
|
HIGH
335.90
|
LOW
331.20
About Unichem Laboratories Ltd.
Unichem Laboratories Ltd
Unichem Laboratories Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates through four divisions, namely Unichem Pharma Division, Unichem Specialities Division, Unisearch Division and Neu-Foreva Division. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with five manufacturing facilities located at Roha in Maharashtra, Goa, Ghaziabad in Utt...> More
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|159.12
|155.66
|2.22
|Other Income
|2571.7
|45.59
|5540.93
|Total Income
|2730.82
|201.25
|1256.93
|Total Expenses
|214.19
|163.92
|30.67
|Operating Profit
|2516.63
|37.33
|6641.58
|Net Profit
|2507.03
|26.11
|9501.8
|Equity Capital
|18.19
|18.17
| -
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.62%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-11.24%
|-9.69%
|-1.54%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|11.26%
|11.17%
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|35.70%
|34.96%
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|19.65%
|19.51%
|16.68%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|52.99%
|54.15%
|16.74%
|18.35%
Unichem Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|332.00
|
|339.00
|Week Low/High
|324.00
|
|339.00
|Month Low/High
|314.00
|
|380.00
|YEAR Low/High
|234.10
|
|382.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.33
|
|382.00
