JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 506690 Sector: Health care
NSE: UNICHEMLAB ISIN Code: INE351A01035
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 12 Mar 334.90 1.60
(0.48%)
OPEN

339.00

 HIGH

339.00

 LOW

332.00
NSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 334.50 0.55
(0.16%)
OPEN

334.05

 HIGH

335.90

 LOW

331.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 339.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 333.30
VOLUME 4842
52-Week high 382.00
52-Week low 234.10
P/E 1.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,046
Buy Price 334.90
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 335.60
Sell Qty 129.00
OPEN 339.00
CLOSE 333.30
VOLUME 4842
52-Week high 382.00
52-Week low 234.10
P/E 1.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,046
Buy Price 334.90
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 335.60
Sell Qty 129.00

About Unichem Laboratories Ltd.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Unichem Laboratories Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates through four divisions, namely Unichem Pharma Division, Unichem Specialities Division, Unisearch Division and Neu-Foreva Division. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with five manufacturing facilities located at Roha in Maharashtra, Goa, Ghaziabad in Utt...> More

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,046
EPS - TTM () [*S] 284.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.18
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 401.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 159.12 155.66 2.22
Other Income 2571.7 45.59 5540.93
Total Income 2730.82 201.25 1256.93
Total Expenses 214.19 163.92 30.67
Operating Profit 2516.63 37.33 6641.58
Net Profit 2507.03 26.11 9501.8
Equity Capital 18.19 18.17 -
> More on Unichem Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Caplin Point Lab 600.00 -0.46 4536.00
Vinati Organics 788.75 0.84 4054.17
Shilpa Medicare 446.85 0.65 3641.83
Unichem Labs. 334.90 0.48 3045.92
Granules India 107.15 -0.05 2719.47
J B Chem & Pharm 301.75 0.52 2521.12
Merck 1515.00 0.85 2514.90
> More on Unichem Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.05
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 6.22
Insurance 2.12
Mutual Funds 5.29
Indian Public 22.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.57
> More on Unichem Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.62% 0.18% 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month -11.24% -9.69% -1.54% -0.87%
3 Month 11.26% 11.17% 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month 35.70% 34.96% 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year 19.65% 19.51% 16.68% 16.09%
3 Year 52.99% 54.15% 16.74% 18.35%

Unichem Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 332.00
339.00
Week Low/High 324.00
339.00
Month Low/High 314.00
380.00
YEAR Low/High 234.10
382.00
All TIME Low/High 3.33
382.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Unichem Laboratories: