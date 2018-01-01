Whirlpool of India Ltd.
|BSE: 500238
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: WHIRLPOOL
|ISIN Code: INE716A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar
|1568.00
|
35.40
(2.31%)
|
OPEN
1545.15
|
HIGH
1584.35
|
LOW
1535.70
|NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar
|1564.00
|
31.80
(2.08%)
|
OPEN
1560.00
|
HIGH
1585.00
|
LOW
1540.25
|OPEN
|1545.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1532.60
|VOLUME
|5626
|52-Week high
|1680.00
|52-Week low
|1018.80
|P/E
|59.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,893
|Buy Price
|1567.25
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|1569.00
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|1560.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1532.20
|VOLUME
|70423
|52-Week high
|1658.00
|52-Week low
|1016.25
|P/E
|59.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19,893
|Buy Price
|1564.00
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|1564.80
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Whirlpool of India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of home appliances. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. They also provide services in the area of product development, information technology, accounting and procurement services ...> More
Whirlpool of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19,893
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|26.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.20
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.08
Whirlpool of India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|958.01
|810.15
|18.25
|Other Income
|21.26
|18.95
|12.19
|Total Income
|979.27
|829.1
|18.11
|Total Expenses
|868.88
|725.83
|19.71
|Operating Profit
|110.39
|103.27
|6.89
|Net Profit
|53.14
|55.44
|-4.15
|Equity Capital
|126.87
|126.87
|-
Whirlpool of India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Electron
|149.90
|0.98
|36830.43
|Whirlpool India
|1568.00
|2.31
|19893.22
|Honeywell Auto
|15864.05
|0.04
|14023.82
|Symphony
|1790.70
|0.04
|12525.95
|TTK Prestige
|6615.05
|-0.14
|7640.38
Whirlpool of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Whirlpool of India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.80%
|9.24%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|3.94%
|1.32%
|-1.68%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|6.17%
|0.82%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|28.64%
|27.80%
|4.87%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|53.05%
|49.58%
|16.51%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|121.38%
|129.78%
|16.57%
|18.26%
Whirlpool of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1535.70
|
|1584.35
|Week Low/High
|1430.00
|
|1584.35
|Month Low/High
|1400.00
|
|1584.35
|YEAR Low/High
|1018.80
|
|1680.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.00
|
|1680.00
