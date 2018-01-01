JUST IN
Whirlpool of India Ltd.

BSE: 500238 Sector: Consumer
NSE: WHIRLPOOL ISIN Code: INE716A01013
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 1568.00 35.40
(2.31%)
OPEN

1545.15

 HIGH

1584.35

 LOW

1535.70
NSE LIVE 13:41 | 12 Mar 1564.00 31.80
(2.08%)
OPEN

1560.00

 HIGH

1585.00

 LOW

1540.25
About Whirlpool of India Ltd.

Whirlpool of India Ltd

Whirlpool of India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of home appliances. The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. They also provide services in the area of product development, information technology, accounting and procurement services ...> More

Whirlpool of India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19,893
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Whirlpool of India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 958.01 810.15 18.25
Other Income 21.26 18.95 12.19
Total Income 979.27 829.1 18.11
Total Expenses 868.88 725.83 19.71
Operating Profit 110.39 103.27 6.89
Net Profit 53.14 55.44 -4.15
Equity Capital 126.87 126.87 -
Whirlpool of India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Electron 149.90 0.98 36830.43
Whirlpool India 1568.00 2.31 19893.22
Honeywell Auto 15864.05 0.04 14023.82
Symphony 1790.70 0.04 12525.95
TTK Prestige 6615.05 -0.14 7640.38
Whirlpool of India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 5.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 9.66
Indian Public 6.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.34
Whirlpool of India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.80% 9.24% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month 3.94% 1.32% -1.68% -0.95%
3 Month 6.17% 0.82% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 28.64% 27.80% 4.87% 4.24%
1 Year 53.05% 49.58% 16.51% 16.01%
3 Year 121.38% 129.78% 16.57% 18.26%

Whirlpool of India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1535.70
1584.35
Week Low/High 1430.00
1584.35
Month Low/High 1400.00
1584.35
YEAR Low/High 1018.80
1680.00
All TIME Low/High 8.00
1680.00

