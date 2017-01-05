TRENDING ON BS
Sudarshan Chemical commissions cogen power plant at Roha site

The plant will make the company more competitive by reducing the electricity generation cost by 50%

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, the Pune based pigments and agrochemicals manufacturer, has commissioned the cogeneration (combined heat and power or CHP) plant of 8.24 megawatt capacity at its Roha site in Maharashtra. It will make the company self-reliant towards power & steam generation and for future expansion of production lines. 

“The company will be able to generate its own electricity and meet the requirement of the entire site,” said Sudarshan Chemical in a press statement.

The plant, which is the biggest cogen plant in Konkan industrial belt of Maharashtra, will make the company more competitive by reducing the electricity generation cost by 50 percent.

Products manufactured by the company, which is one of the leading producers of colour & effect pigments in India, primarily caters to the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

Sudarshan Chemical, a part of the Rathi Group of Companies, in September last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra government for investing Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years.

