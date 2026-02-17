Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President Macron in Mumbai

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President Macron in Mumbai

This is Macron's fourth visit to India since 2017. During his meeting with PM Modi, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership

PM Modi and Macron will exchange views on the issues of regional and global importance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting with key Cabinet ministers in attendance.
 
The French President, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, he paid tribute to the victims of 2008 terroirst attacks in Mumbai. 
 
"At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination," Macron said in a post on X. 
 
 
This is Macron's fourth visit to India since 2017. During his meeting with PM Modi, the two leaders are expected to review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.
 
PM Modi and Macron will also exchange views on the issues of regional and global importance. They will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Feb 17 2026

