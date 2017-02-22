Oricon to set up Rs 100-crore facility for packaging products in Odisha

Enterprises Ltd (OEL), the flagship company of Parijat Enterprises that is in marine logistics, packaging, petrochemicals and automobile dealership, will invest Rs 100 crores to build a manufacturing facility in Odisha for products. “The company announced to create new facility at an investment of Rs. 100 crores in two phases in the State of Orissa. This facility will be used to manufacture new products. The project will be funded from internal accruals,” said the company officials.

As part of its strategy to consolidate its presence in the Indian caps & market, the company has been adding capability by raising the production. Oriental Ltd, a wholly-own subsidiary of OEL, recently completed expansion of its plastic manufacturing capacity, which involved investment of Rs 35 crores, at Murbad in Maharashtra. This expansion has added a capacity of 1.2 billion per annum, taking the total installed capacity to over 8 billion per annum - highest in India.

Commenting on the new initiatives and successful completion of Murbad expansion, Rajendra Somani, managing director, Enterprises Ltd, said, “We are excited about the opportunities India is presenting in the plastic and space. With evolving applications in the industry, the caps and segment is poised to grow significantly in the future. has been at the forefront in this segment and with these initiatives we will strengthen our leadership position in the Indian and space and be a preferred supplier to our customers.”