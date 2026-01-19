CBSE board exam admit card 2026 for private candidates released, know more

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the admit cards for the main board exams 2026 for classes 10th and 12th private candidates. Students can now access their hall tickets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The admit cards consist of full subject details for both classes 10 and 12.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. Students are needed to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

How to download the CBSE main exams admit card 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the CBSE Main exam 2026 admit card, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the details such as roll number, school code & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: The CBSE admit card for private candidates will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CBSE admit card for private candidates and take a printout of the same for later use.

What details will be mentioned on the CBSE board exams admit card?

· Student’s name

· Roll number

· Subject-wise exam dates

· Exam centre name & address

· Photograph & signature

· Important exam-day instructions.

CBSE 2026 exam pattern and passing criteria

Theory marks, practical/internal marks, total marks, and the minimal passing standards are all included in each subject. While vocational topics employ patterns such as 60+40, 70+30, or 50+50, core subjects like science, math, English, and Hindi adhere to the 80+20 pattern.

When registering, students must select the correct subject codes to avoid errors. To pass any topic in CBSE 2026, students must receive at least 33% of the possible points in both theory and practical components.

Students are urged by CBSE to carefully review all the information on their admit cards. Any errors should be immediately reported to the regional office or the school. Candidates can visit regional centres and support desks for help with registration or concerns related to their admit cards.

Who can take the exams?

CBSE has outlined four categories of candidates eligible to appear for the examinations. These include private candidates who are not enrolled in regular CBSE schools but wish to take the exam; essential repeat candidates who failed to qualify in earlier attempts and are required to reappear in all papers; compartment candidates who did not pass in one or two subjects and seek to clear them without retaking the entire examination; and improvement of performance candidates who have already passed but wish to enhance their scores.