ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹235.13 crore in third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, net profit stood at ₹132.77 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit jumped 77 per cent from ₹214.97 crore.
 
The hospitality giant's revenue from operations for the quarter soared 21.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,224.27 crore, from ₹832.04 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 47.1 per cent from ₹1,004.51 crore.
 

Topics : ITC Hotels Q3 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

