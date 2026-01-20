ITC Hotels Q3FY26 results: Profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 cr, revenue up 22%

ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹235.13 crore in third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, net profit stood at ₹132.77 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, net profit jumped 77 per cent from ₹214.97 crore.

The hospitality giant's revenue from operations for the quarter soared 21.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,224.27 crore, from ₹832.04 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue was up 47.1 per cent from ₹1,004.51 crore.