ICSI CSEET January result 2026 out at icsi.edu; steps to check

CSEET Result January 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the ICSI CSEET January 2026 result today, January 20, 2026. As per the official notification issued, the link to view the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) has made live at 2 pm on the official website for the exam conducted on January 10 and 12, 2026.

The result-cum-marks statement is available for download by candidates for future use. It should be mentioned that candidates will not receive a hard copy of their marks statement.

Steps to check the CSEET January 2026 scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu or the direct result portal.

Step 2. Find and press on the active link for 'CSEET Result Jan 2026'.

Step 3. Carefully fill in your required login details (Application Number & Date of Birth) in the given fields.

Step 4. Submit your details. Your CSEET Scorecard PDF for the January 2026 session will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5. Check all personal and score details carefully. Download and take a printout for your records.

CSEET January 2026 Qualifying Marks and Pass Criteria

Candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying scores established by ICSI in order to pass the CSEET January 2026 exam. In the ICSI CSEET January 2026 results, only candidates who meet both requirements will be marked as "Pass."

· A minimum of 40% marks in each subject of the CSEET syllabus.

· At least 50% aggregate marks overall.

There is no negative marking for the January 2026 session of the CSEET exam. For each right answer, students will receive one or two marks. Subject-specific grades, total scores, and the ultimate qualifying status will all be displayed on the scorecard.

For the January 2026 session exam, ICSI does not offer the option to re-evaluate CSEET scores or the issuance of answer books. This facility will be accessible starting with the exam in June 2026.

Details mentioned in the CSEET ICSI Result Jan 2026

· Name of student

· Result date

· Admission number

· Roll number

· Overall score

· Section-wise score

· Qualifying status.

What after the ICSI CSEET Result Jan 2026?

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply for the CS Executive exams when the CSEET results are announced in January 2026. Candidates can only apply for the next level of the CS course if they meet the CSEET qualifying requirements. However, to continue with the CS course, applicants who failed the CSEET exam must retake it in June 2026.

About ICSI CSEET 2026

For the January 2026 session, the ICSI administered the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test in a remote proctored format, enabling applicants to take the exam from any monitored location of their choosing. Candidates wishing to register for the Company Secretary Executive Program must take the CSEET.