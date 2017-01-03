Swiss masterbatch firm Granula to set up production facility in Ahmedabad

Swiss producer AG has formed a joint venture with Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based company, to produce and sell masterbatches in India. is a solid or liquid additive used for colouring (colour masterbatch) or imparting other properties to (additive masterbatch).

The joint venture, Masterbatches India Pvt Ltd (GMI), will build a production facility equipped with the latest production technology near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GMI aims to target mainly sectors such as food packaging, medical, cosmetic and automotive in India. According to Granula, production is projected to start in the second quarter of 2017.

The increasing need for technical competence in in India is boosting market demand for masterbatches. claims that its formulations modify and enhance end product properties, thus providing the consistent results that global brands depend on.

“Right now, there is a huge, unmet demand for basic consumer goods in India. But this is changing fast with a vastly increasing middle class. As producers, we see enormous opportunities in the steps India is taking to open up the domestic market and moving to higher quality products. We want to be part of that change,” explained Jurg Weibel, owner and director of AG.

combines technological strength with flexibility to respond quickly and effectively to customer demands, from colour matching and sampling through the development of new products. The product databases of both AG and GMI are linked, providing the new company with access to thousands of existing and new formulations, and ensuring the highest levels of quality and consistency across the board.

Weibel added, “ is a development partner for numerous international brands. We want to have a presence on where we see great growth potential. GMI will not only bring latest technology to India, but also work closely with local partners and customers to jointly create value for their products in whatever polymer or end application they are in.”

AG is a member company of Group, a specialised supplier of colour and functional solutions for plastics. The privately-owned group currently operates at three production locations in Switzerland, Germany and India. Group produces and sells a wide range of proprietary compounds and formulated colour, additives and combination batches in markets around the world, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Limited manufactures masterbatches, engineering compounds & alloys and injection moulded components.