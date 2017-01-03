Swiss masterbatch firm Granula to set up production facility in Ahmedabad

The joint venture, Granula
Masterbatches India Pvt Ltd (GMI), will build a masterbatch
production facility equipped with the latest production technology near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GMI aims to target mainly sectors such as food packaging, medical, cosmetic and automotive in India. According to Granula, production is projected to start in the second quarter of 2017.
The increasing need for technical competence in plastics
in India is boosting market demand for masterbatches. Granula
claims that its masterbatch
formulations modify and enhance end product properties, thus providing the consistent results that global brands depend on.
“Right now, there is a huge, unmet demand for basic consumer goods in India. But this is changing fast with a vastly increasing middle class. As masterbatch
producers, we see enormous opportunities in the steps India is taking to open up the domestic market and moving to higher quality products. We want to be part of that change,” explained Jurg Weibel, owner and director of Granula
AG.
Granula
combines technological strength with flexibility to respond quickly and effectively to customer demands, from colour matching and sampling through the development of new products. The product databases of both Granula
AG and GMI are linked, providing the new company with access to thousands of existing and new formulations, and ensuring the highest levels of quality and consistency across the board.
Weibel added, “Granula
is a development partner for numerous international brands. We want to have a presence on where we see great growth potential. GMI will not only bring latest technology to India, but also work closely with local partners and customers to jointly create value for their products in whatever polymer or end application they are in.”
Granula
AG is a member company of Granula
Group, a specialised supplier of colour and functional masterbatch
solutions for plastics. The privately-owned group currently operates at three production locations in Switzerland, Germany and India. Granula
Group produces and sells a wide range of proprietary compounds and formulated colour, additives and combination batches in markets around the world, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Som Shiva Impex
Limited manufactures masterbatches, engineering plastics
compounds & alloys and injection moulded components.
