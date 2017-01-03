TRENDING ON BS
Swiss masterbatch firm Granula to set up production facility in Ahmedabad

In JV with Som Shiva Impex, it aims to target sectors such as food packaging, medical, auto, etc

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Swiss masterbatch producer Granula AG has formed a joint venture with Som Shiva Impex Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based plastics company, to produce and sell masterbatches in India. Masterbatch is a solid or liquid additive used for colouring plastics (colour masterbatch) or imparting other properties to plastics (additive masterbatch).

The joint venture, Granula Masterbatches India Pvt Ltd (GMI), will build a masterbatch production facility equipped with the latest production technology near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GMI aims to target mainly sectors such as food packaging, medical, cosmetic and automotive in India. According to Granula, production is projected to start in the second quarter of 2017.

The increasing need for technical competence in plastics in India is boosting market demand for masterbatches. Granula claims that its masterbatch formulations modify and enhance end product properties, thus providing the consistent results that global brands depend on. 

“Right now, there is a huge, unmet demand for basic consumer goods in India. But this is changing fast with a vastly increasing middle class. As masterbatch producers, we see enormous opportunities in the steps India is taking to open up the domestic market and moving to higher quality products. We want to be part of that change,” explained Jurg Weibel, owner and director of Granula AG.

Granula combines technological strength with flexibility to respond quickly and effectively to customer demands, from colour matching and sampling through the development of new products. The product databases of both Granula AG and GMI are linked, providing the new company with access to thousands of existing and new formulations, and ensuring the highest levels of quality and consistency across the board.

Weibel added, “Granula is a development partner for numerous international brands. We want to have a presence on where we see great growth potential. GMI will not only bring latest technology to India, but also work closely with local partners and customers to jointly create value for their products in whatever polymer or end application they are in.”

Granula AG is a member company of Granula Group, a specialised supplier of colour and functional masterbatch solutions for plastics. The privately-owned group currently operates at three production locations in Switzerland, Germany and India. Granula Group produces and sells a wide range of proprietary compounds and formulated colour, additives and combination batches in markets around the world, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Som Shiva Impex Limited manufactures masterbatches, engineering plastics compounds & alloys and injection moulded components.

