Vikas Ecotech bags order for organotin stabilisers from Mexico's Mexichem

The New Delhi-based Vikas Ecotech, the maker of eco-friendly specialty chemicals, has won a commercial order to supply from the Mexico-headquartered Mexichem, a worldwide leader in plastic pipes and one of the largest chemical & petrochemical companies in Latin America.

received the first commercial order from through its Columbian subsidiary. The stabiliser supplied by will be used in the manufacturing of food-grade compounds & pipes. This order will have a multiplier effect and translate into additional demand for Vikas Ecotech’s products in South America.

“It is a privilege for Vikas Ecotech’s team to win this order from a global leader like It validates our differentiated R&D and produce development strategy that meets international quality benchmarks and procurement competiveness. I look forward to continue developing a long-term association with many more prestigious clients including Mexichem,” said Vikas Garg, managing director,

Worldwide regulations are increasingly being put in place to ban the use of toxic in all applications. is the first and only Indian company with an integrated in-house facility to produce organotin, which is a US FDA-approved ingredient for the industry. The company manufactures 100-percent toxin-free products directly from tin metals. produced by are non-toxic solutions primarily used in safety- & health-critical applications of such as pipes & fittings and food packaging industries.

Supply contract from is expected to help bag similar orders in the near future. Recognition from a big manufacturer like establishes the quality and efficacy of the company’s products and would help cut down on customer approval timing with other buyers from about 6 months to a few days leading to increased sales of about 25 percent in this financial year. The company expects additional sales after this initial order from more subsidiaries in 13 other Latin American countries and also other geographies worldwide.