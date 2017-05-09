TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Vikas Ecotech bags order for organotin stabilisers from Mexico's Mexichem

The organotin stabiliser will be used in the manufacturing of food-grade PVC compounds & pipes

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

The New Delhi-based Vikas Ecotech, the maker of eco-friendly specialty chemicals, has won a commercial order to supply organotin stabilisers from the Mexico-headquartered Mexichem, a worldwide leader in plastic pipes and one of the largest chemical & petrochemical companies in Latin America. 

Vikas Ecotech received the first commercial order from Mexichem through its Columbian subsidiary. The organotin stabiliser supplied by Vikas Ecotech will be used in the manufacturing of food-grade PVC compounds & pipes. This order will have a multiplier effect and translate into additional demand for Vikas Ecotech’s products in South America.

“It is a privilege for Vikas Ecotech’s team to win this order from a global leader like Mexichem. It validates our differentiated R&D and produce development strategy that meets international quality benchmarks and procurement competiveness. I look forward to continue developing a long-term association with many more prestigious clients including Mexichem,” said Vikas Garg, managing director, Vikas Ecotech.

Worldwide regulations are increasingly being put in place to ban the use of toxic chemicals in all PVC applications. Vikas Ecotech is the first and only Indian company with an integrated in-house facility to produce organotin, which is a US FDA-approved ingredient for the PVC industry. The company manufactures 100-percent toxin-free organotin products directly from tin metals. Organotin stabilisers produced by Vikas Ecotech are non-toxic solutions primarily used in safety- & health-critical applications of PVC such as pipes & fittings and food packaging industries. 

Supply contract from Mexichem is expected to help Vikas Ecotech bag similar orders in the near future. Recognition from a big manufacturer like Mexichem establishes the quality and efficacy of the company’s products and would help Vikas Ecotech cut down on customer approval timing with other buyers from about 6 months to a few days leading to increased sales of about 25 percent in this financial year. The company expects additional sales after this initial order from more Mexichem subsidiaries in 13 other Latin American countries and also other geographies worldwide.

