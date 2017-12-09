-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
India seems to be on way to recovering from demonetisation disruptions: IMF
India's economy has expanded strongly in recent years, thanks to macroeconomic policies that emphasise stability Tao Zhang, ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Maharashtra presents Rs 153-bn revenue deficit budget; focus on farm, infra
The government has made a provision of Rs 108.28 bn for road development and planned to spend Rs 72.35 bn on setting up power ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
India's growth slowed due to note ban, GST; rising NPA a concern: US
The report expressed concern over increasing share of non-performing loans (NPLs) in India's banking sector
February 19, 2018, Monday
Note ban effect? Contract, casual workers worst hit in Q1FY18, says study
The self-employed experienced a positive change of 3,000 and employees experienced a positive change of 61,000
February 11, 2018, Sunday
'Even the poor agree note ban was a great move': Modi tells diaspora in UAE
Modi also thanked the UAE for providing almost 30,00,000 people from India a home like environment, away from home
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Cash in economy back to the pre-demonetisation level of Rs 18 trillion: NCR
NCR Corporation's MD Navroze Dastur said demonetisation, and the scarcity of cash created because of it, did impact the ATM ...
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Budget 2018: FM terms note ban as celebratory reward to honest taxpayers
The finance minister said the Indian economy is getting more formalised post note ban as more and more transactions now happen ...
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Micro-finance sector finally recovering from demonetisation shock: Industry
MD of Ujjivan SFB, Samit Ghosh said that demonetisation had adversely affected the microfinance sector
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Demonetisation badly hit FICN, hawala trade: Govt
The government had on November 8, 2016 announced demonetising of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes
December 21, 2017, Thursday
There was no study to gauge demonetisation impact on real estate: Govt
No such study has been carried out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
December 21, 2017, Thursday
RBI holding back Rs 2.46-lakh-crore high-denomination notes: SBI report
The SBI report says RBI holding back Rs 2,000 notes or could have stopped printing high denomination currency
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Demonetisation: FinMin finds it tough to gauge note ban's economic impact
The government was asked whether Indian economy was stagnant due to demonetisation, which was announced in November last year
December 18, 2017, Monday
Rs 5k cr spent on printing of new 500 notes till Dec 8 at Rs 3 apiece: Govt
RBI has printed 365.4 crore pieces of Rs 2,000 notes at the cost of Rs 1,293.6 crore
December 18, 2017, Monday
I-T dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 cr post demonetisation
National Crime Record Bureau seized Rs 18.7 cr till Nov 30, 2017
December 18, 2017, Monday
13% dip in number of Indians visiting US due to note ban, slow visa process
The drop was a significant 18.3 per cent during the second quarter months of April, May, and June
December 15, 2017, Friday
Note ban to have medium-term benefits, negative impact dissipating: IMF
The IMF is slated to come out with an update of its projections of India's growth rate along with the rest of the world in
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
'After a year of note ban, CIT cos waiting for Rs 25 cr dues from banks'
Cash Logistics Association (CLA) said that these companies provided additional services for evacuating old notes and ...
December 11, 2017, Monday
Shocks from GST, note ban and bad loans to last for 2 more years: Y V Reddy
The RBI is expecting growth on a gross value added basis to shoot up to 7.8% by the fourth quarter of this financial year
December 10, 2017, Sunday
Former RBI governor Y V Reddy says India should aim at 7.5% growth in 2 yrs
The Indian economy may require two years to 'consolidate', says Reddy
December 09, 2017, Saturday
New debit card charges may push retailers back to cash transactions
The Reserve Bank of India has revised merchant discount rate from January next year
