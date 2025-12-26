India's foreign exchange reserves increase by $4.37 billion to $693 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.37 billion to $693 billion in the week ended December 19 on the back of a rise in gold reserves and foreign currency assets, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The rise in foreign currency assets can be attributed to the RBI’s USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of $5 billion conducted on December 16. The transaction was settled on December 18.
What drove the rise in forex reserves this week?
According to the data, gold reserves increased by $2.6 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets also rose by $1.6 billion to $559 billion during the reported week. The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
“While RBI sold dollars heavily in the week, we had a swap auction which infused $5 billion dollar, hence the net amount is positive,” said a forex dealer at a state-owned bank.
“Foreign exchange reserves increased by $4.368 billion as on December 19, the week in which RBI sold heavily to bring $ down from 91.08 to 89.27 [low of 89.00]. RBI must have bought heavily also at 89 as assets grew by $1.641 billion during that week while gold reserves grew by $2.623 billion,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
How did the rupee perform during the week and what was RBI’s role?
During the reported week, the rupee had a highly volatile run that saw the currency hit fresh lows for four consecutive sessions. The rupee settled about 1.3 per cent stronger against the dollar, oscillating between 91.08 per dollar and 89.25 per dollar amid choppy trade. After recognising the scale of long speculative positions in the market, the central bank decided to intervene more aggressively, driving down the spot rate.
The rupee appreciated sharply during the last trading hour on December 19 likely on the back of aggressive intervention by the RBI via dollar sales. The central bank was speculated to have sold around $3 billion to $4 billion on December 19.
What liquidity measures has the RBI undertaken in December?
Meanwhile, the central bank has infused ₹1.45 trillion durable liquidity so far in December through open market operations (OMOs) purchases and forex buy-sell swaps.
What happened to SD₹and the IMF reserve position?
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up $8 million to $18.74 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $95 million to $4.78 billion in the reporting week.