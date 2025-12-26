Friday, December 26, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel, refrigerant gas

India imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel, refrigerant gas

As per a separate notification, India said it has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch' exported from Vietnam. It is widely used in plastic industry

steel industry

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on two Chinese goods -- a refrigerant gas and certain kinds of steel products, during the month so far to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country.

These duties were imposed as these products -- cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel, and 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane or R-134a -- were exported to India from China at below normal prices.

On steel goods, India has imposed $223.82 per tonne on certain Chinese firms, while on few others $415 per tonne was imposed for five years, according to a finance ministry notification.

On the gas, up to $5,251 per tonne was slapped for five years.

 

As per a separate notification, India said it has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch' exported from Vietnam. It is widely used in plastic industry.

Also Read

Delhi Police

Delhi Police files chargesheet against key aide of gangster Kapil Sangwan

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM attack case: Court frames charges against two accused persons

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro runs first-ever train as special service on 23rd anniversary

arrested, jailed, police custody

ATS again takes custody of Pune engineer held for alleged terror links

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Industrial-logistics space demand hits record 76.5 mn sq ft this year

These duties are imposed after the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has conducted probes separately for each of these items and recommended the duty.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India, China, and Vietnam are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Imposition of high tariffs by the US on several countries have led to dumping of goods in countries like India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Railways, train

Indian Railways to double originating train capacity in 48 cities by 2030

Russian oil

India's Russian oil imports down 18% in Jan-Oct 2025, US imports zoom 83%

GDP

States' debt burden and fiscal gaps persist, leaving capital spending mutedpremium

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Landmark free trade milestone in 2025 injects momentum behind India-UK ties

trade talk, US India

India in talks with US to join Pax Silica silicon supply chain block

Topics : Chinese products Anti-dumping duty National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon