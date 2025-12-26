States spend only 38.3% of budgeted capex in Apr-Nov of FY26: CAG

Which states utilised the most capex budget in Apr–Nov FY26?

Of the 21 states for which data is available, 16 states spent less than 50 per cent of their budget estimates (BE) for capex in the first eight months of FY26. Telangana led the group by utilising the highest proportion of its BE, spending 99.8 per cent, followed by Haryana (92.7 per cent), Kerala (58.2 per cent) and Assam (52.2 per cent) of their BE, respectively.

Which states lagged on capex spending?

Conversely, six states, Odisha (28.2 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (24.6 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.6 per cent), Meghalaya (20.1 per cent), West Bengal (20 per cent), and Tripura (18.5 per cent), lagged considerably, spending less than 30 per cent of their budgeted capex during the same period.

How does state capex compare with the Centre’s spending?

This pace of capital outlays contrasts sharply with the Centre’s total capex for the first seven months (April–October) of FY26 at 55.1 per cent of BE, according to the latest Controller General of Accounts data.

In comparison, available data for 25 states for the preceding fiscal year (FY25) showed that states collectively utilised 80.2 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure, spending Rs 7.8 trillion out of Rs 9.7 trillion.

How are states tracking on revenue spending and receipts?

However, when it comes to revenue expenditure, the 21 states have utilised nearly 53.8 per cent of their budgeted amount of Rs 47.4 trillion in the first eight months (April–November) of FY26.

Andhra Pradesh (63.6 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (62.9 per cent) and Punjab (60.7 per cent) recorded relatively high revenue expenditure utilisation rates, while Jharkhand (49 per cent), Meghalaya (48 per cent), and Tripura (45.7 per cent) were on the lower end of the spectrum.

On the receipts side, states collected 59.2 per cent of the budgeted tax revenue of Rs 36 trillion in the first eight months of FY26. Assam led the pack by collecting 65.3 per cent of its budgeted tax revenue, followed by Haryana and Gujarat at 64.1 per cent and 62.5 per cent, respectively. States like Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan recorded the lowest utilisation rates among the pack.

What do borrowings data show for FY26 so far?

Under the borrowings and other liabilities category, states have utilised 40.85 per cent of their budgeted borrowings, raising Rs 4.7 trillion against BE of Rs 11.6 trillion for FY26.

What is the broader investment outlook?