India's Russian oil imports down 18% in Jan-Oct 2025, US imports zoom 83%

India's Russian oil imports down 18% in Jan-Oct 2025, US imports zoom 83%

India slightly cut its reliance on Russian crude in early 2025, while imports from the US surged 83.3 per cent in value to $7.8 billion, reflecting a strategic shift toward alternative crude sources

Russian oil

While India slightly reduced its reliance on Russian crude, imports from the US surged 83.3 per cent in value, rising from $4.25 billion to $7.8 billion.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Russian crude oil imports fell 17.8 per cent in value in the first ten months of 2025 amid Western sanctions, a report by data analytics firm Rubix Data Sciences said. Imports stood at $37.1 billion during January and October, compared with $45.12 billion a year earlier.
 
Russian oil accounted for 32 per cent of India's total oil imports during the same period, down by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
The report, titled 'The Year That Tested Trade How India Fared in 2025', attributed the decline to the European Union’s (EU) ban on fuel products refined from Russian crude, along with steep tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India’s imports of Russian oil. The US also imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia’s largest producers of crude.
 
 

Where did India import from?

While India slightly reduced its reliance on Russian crude, imports from the US surged 83.3 per cent in value, rising from $4.25 billion to $7.8 billion. Imports from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also surged 8.7 per cent to $12.5 billion, according to the report.
 
The report said that the move reflected a "strategic shift toward 'clean' barrels that could be used for exports without violating Western restrictions".

Image: Rubix Data Sciences

Exports decline

The report further added that the EU sanctions had a huge impact on India's export of petroleum products, which declined sharply. Shipments of refined petroleum products to India’s top five export destinations fell sharply during the period, with deliveries to the Netherlands, Singapore and the US declining 35.6 per cent, 38 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively. Exports to the UAE and Australia also dropped 17.3 per cent and 14.2 per cent.
 
"This is because EU rules restricted imports of fuels refined from Russian crude even if processed in India, indicating that Western buyers grew more cautious about purchasing Indian products that may have been derived from Russian-origin crude amid tighter enforcement," the report noted.
 
While India’s key petroleum product export markets saw declines, smaller destinations gained momentum. Exports to China and Oman each doubled their share from 2 per cent to 4 per cent, while South Korea’s share rose from 1 per cent to 2 per cent. "This indicates a strategic pivot to offset losses in traditional markets," the report added.

Topics : India-Russia ties Indian oil import Russia Oil production US crude exports BS Web Reports Trump tariffs

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

