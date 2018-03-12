International News

ECONOMY
-
Britain's Melrose Industries ups 'final' offer for GKN to $11.2 bn
Melrose said the latest offer, up from its earlier proposal of 7.4 billion pounds, was final and would not be increased
-
US tariffs may trigger retaliatory action, hurt global growth: S&P
-
Germany, China denounce Trump's tariff move; say it threatens global trade» More
MARKETS
-
British officials told Saudi Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019: Report
The state-run oil company is expected to sell about 5% of Aramco in what would likely be the world's biggest IPO
-
World stocks hit two-week high, Europe surges on 'Goldilocks' US job report
-
S&P sued in Aus for A$190 mn for 'weakening ratings model to win business'» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|DJIA
|25335.74
|440.53
|1.77
|Shanghai Composite
|3307.17
|18.76
|0.57
|Nikkei 225
|21469.20
|101.13
|0.47
|FTSE 100
|7224.51
|21.27
|0.30
|DAX
|12346.68
|-8.89
|-0.07