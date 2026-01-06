Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Venezuela needs $183 bn till 2040 to boost crude oil output to 3 mbpd

Venezuela needs $183 bn till 2040 to boost crude oil output to 3 mbpd

Venezuela produces only about 0.8 per cent of global crude output despite holding 18 per cent of the world's oil reserves, reflecting years of underinvestment and infrastructure constraints

Venezuela

After the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, American President Donald Trump said that US oil companies would take control of Venezuela’s crude production |

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venezuela would need to invest around $183 billion over the next 15 years through 2040 to boost crude oil output to 3 million barrels per day (bpd), a level last achieved in the late 1990s, from the current production level of 1.1 mbpd, according to Rystad Energy.
 
After the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, American President Donald Trump said that US oil companies would take control of Venezuela’s crude production and “rebuild the oil infrastructure” of the country.
 
The energy research firm believes that around $53 billion of oil and gas upstream and infrastructure investment would be needed over the next 15 years just to keep Venezuela’s crude oil production flat at 1.1 million bpd. Only 300,000 bpd of additional supply can be restored within the next 2-3 years with limited incremental spending, it added.
 
 
To boost output beyond the 1.4 million bpd level would be possible with a stable investment of $8-9 billion per year from 2026 to 2040, on top of ‘hold-flat’ capital requirements. Venezuelan crude oil production could then recover to 2 million bpd by 2032 and to 3 million bpd by 2040, the firm said in a report.
 
“While some of this investment can be financed organically by national oil company PDVSA, at least $30-35 billion of international capital would need to be committed in the next 2-3 years to make a 3 million bpd-by-2040 scenario plausible,” said Rystad Energy.

Also Read

Maduro calls himself a 'prisoner of war', not 'defendant' in US court

Maduro calls himself a 'prisoner of war', not 'defendant' in US court

U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Finland's President Alexander Stubb walk during a meeting, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025 RE

Progress for Ukraine peace talks uncertain as US focus shifts to Venezuela

juan carlos marsan aguilera

India vital for global balance, unity needed to counter US: Cuban envoy

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's IBC Index zooms 16%, hits 52-week high following US attack

Housing in Nuuk, Greenland

Trump's Greenland logic spells trouble for Europe, threatens Nato unity

 
Venezuela produces only about 0.8 per cent of global crude output despite holding 18 per cent of the world’s oil reserves, reflecting years of underinvestment and infrastructure constraints. China and the US are currently the largest buyers of Venezuelan oil.
 
Indian companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries (RIL) could be the beneficiaries of the resumption of Venezuelan oil and gas production. ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) holds stake in two Venezuelan oil fields, San Cristobal and Carabobo-1.
 
OVL had acquired 40 per cent participating interest in the San Cristobal project in 2008. It had made a cumulative investment of $529.33 million in the oilfield and $240.66 million in another project, Carobobo-1, till March 31, 2025. Accounted by OVL as impairment in its books, the company currently has dividends of over $500 million from the San Cristobal project due to sanctions.

More From This Section

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Hindu shopkeeper killed in Narsingdi-Bangladesh; 6th such death in 18 days

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

Curfew extended in Nepal's Birgunj as tension continues over TikTok video

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump meets House Republicans to align agenda ahead of critical midterms

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 8 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

Israeli airstrikes, Doha, Qatar, Hamas leaders

Israel carries out strikes across Lebanon ahead of key disarmament meeting

Topics : Donald Trump Venezuela Venezuela Crisis Crude Oil President Nicholás Maduro Nicolas Maduro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPremier Energies ShareNifty Metal Index TodayONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodaySensex Fall TodayRIL Share PricePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon