Mind the data
Year 2016 offered fresh insight into the viewing habits of rural and urban India
Autonomy of IIMs should not be tampered with: Kumar Mangalam Birla
FEATURES
How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers
It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just because he belongs ...
The merchandise story: From push to shove
STRATEGIST
Mondelez tweaks supply chain by embracing tech to power key functions
The chocolate maker is embracing technology to power key functions such as distribution, retail and sales, besides leveraging tech solutions to ...
Leverage Artificial Intelligence in fintech with data management sources
B-SCHOOLS
IIT-KGP to set up AI research centre in JV with Capillary Technologies
To offer one-year certificate programs for students, working executives
Consulting, finance make half the offers as IIM-C wraps up placements
BOOKS & IDEAS
Subbarao vs UPA: The governor in his labyrinth
D Subbarao recounts in his book how P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee constantly interfered in monetary policy decisions
STRATEGIST QUIZ
The Strategist Quiz (#548)
The Strategist Quiz, February 1, 2018
Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#547)
