Iranian ship IRIS Lavan docks at Kochi after India heeds request from Iran

Iranian ship IRIS Lavan docks at Kochi after India heeds request from Iran

183 crew members of the ship accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi

Iran warship

Representative Picture

Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

An Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, docked at Kochi port after the Indian government heeded a request from Iran, news agency PTI reported Friday, citing government sources. India is also reported to have provided accommodation to the Iranian vessel's 183 crew members at naval facilities in Kochi.\ 
 
The ship, IRIS Lavan, developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1, following a request from the Iranian side, it said. 
This request was received on February 28, indicating that docking at Kochi was urgent as the vessel had developed technical issues, it further added.
 
According to the report, India was approached by the Iranian side days before Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine using a torpedo off the southern coast of Sri Lanka\, killing at least 87 Iranian sailors, and leaving many more injured.
 
 
IRIS Dena was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India in Visakhapatnam.    
 

Indian Navy Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Kochi

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

