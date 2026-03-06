UPSC result 2026 declared: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 final results, with 958 candidates successfully clearing one of the country’s toughest competitive exams. Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan secured the top rank, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in second place and Akansh Dhull in third.

As many as 2,736 candidates appeared for the UPSC personality test. The CSE 2025 results are available on upsc.gov.in and can be checked using roll number and date of birth. Of the selected candidates, 180 will join the IAS. The candidature of 348 candidates is provisional, while the results of two candidates have been withheld.

Full toppers' list of UPSC Civil Services 2025 final result:

Rank 1 – ANUJ AGNIHOTRI

Rank 2 – RAJESHWARI SUVE M

Rank 3 – AKANSH DHULL

Rank 4 – RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA

Rank 5 – ISHAN BHATNAGAR

Rank 6 – ZINNIA AURORA

Rank 7 – A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN

Rank 8 – PAKSHAL SECRETRY

Rank 9 – ASTHA JAIN

Rank 10 – UJJWAL PRIYANK

Rank 11 – YASHASWI RAJ VARDHAN

Rank 12 – AKSHIT BHARDWAJ

Rank 13 – ANANYA SHARMA

Rank 14 – SURABHI YADAV

Rank 15 – SIMRANDEEP KAUR

Rank 16 – MONIKA SRIVASTAVA

Rank 17 – CHITWAN JAIN

Rank 18 – SRUTHII R

Rank 19 – NISAR DISHANT AMRUTLAL

Rank 20 – RAVI RAAZ.

How to check UPSC Civil Services 2025 final result?

· Go to the official website,i.e.,upsc.gov.in

· Press on the “Examination” tab on the homepage

· Choose “Active Examinations” or check the “What’s New” section

· Press on the link for Civil Services Examination Final Result 2025

· A PDF file containing the merit list will display

· Use Ctrl + F and fill in your roll number or name to locate your result.

UPSC Civil Services 2025 Final Result: Category-Wise

General: 317

EWS: 104

OBC: 306

SC: 158

ST: 73.

UPSC Civil Services 2025: Total vacancies

• IAS: 180

• IFS: 55

• IPS: 150

• Central Services (Group ‘A’): 507

• Group ‘B’ Services: 195

A total of 1087 posts have been notified by the government in many services. Out of these 1087 posts, 42 posts are included for the PwBD category.

UPSC 2026 selection process

The preliminary scores used to shortlist candidates for the Mains exam will not be the basis for the UPSC Final Result 2025-26 merit list. Rather, the UPSC adds the scores from the Personality Test or Interview (275 marks) and the Written Main Examination (1750 marks) to determine the final score. The candidate's rank is determined by their overall score for 2025.

What's next after the UPSC 2026 result?

Based on the ranks and preferences specified by the candidates in their Detailed Application Form (DAF), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will start the service allocation procedure.

Instructions for the necessary medical exams at certain hospitals will soon be given to the selected candidates. The "Officer Trainees" (OTs) will enrol in the 15-week Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie following medical clearance.

