Home / Companies / News / Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself, says CEO

Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself, says CEO

Ford Motor Co. plans to make driver-assistance features central to the next electric F-Series pickup - so much so that you might be able to take a snooze at 60 miles per hour

Bloomberg |Bloomberg
Premium
Ford's upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself, says CEO

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

-By Keith Naughton and David Westin (Bloomberg) --Ford Motor Co. plans to make driver-assistance features central to the next electric F-Series pickup — so much so that you might be able to take

Topics :Ford Motor Coelectricity sector

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Also Read

36 dead in north India in 24 hours due to hazardous rainfall and lightning

Ford executes settlement agreement with workers in Tamil Nadu plant

Ford India loss widens to Rs 4,229 cr in FY22, revenue falls 15%

Ford plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe; union says, 'vowing a fight'

Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue

Accenture's Q2 performance signals relief for Indian IT companies

Accenture: History of a Fortune500 firm that's laying off 2.5% of its staff

Edtech firm Byju's likely to close $250 mn equity fund raise in April

Zee Music's exit from Spotify robs Indian users of some popular tracks

Wardwizard starts operations of in-house lithium-ion battery assembly line

Next Story