Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,810, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,40,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,40,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,490.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,810 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,960.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,640.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,40,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,56,900.
Gold rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, while other precious metals surged after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, escalating geopolitical tensions and lifting safe-haven demand.
As of 0119 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 per cent at $4,395.35 per ounce, climbing to a more than one-week high. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26, 2025.
Spot silver added 4.5 per cent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. Silver ended the year surging 147 per cent, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year ever on-record.
(with inputs from Reuters)