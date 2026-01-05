Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,810, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,40,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,35,810, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,40,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,490

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,960. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,810, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,40,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,490.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,810 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,960.
 
  

Also Read

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,36,210; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,42,100

Stock Market LIVE, January 2

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 573 pts; Nifty at 26,329; bank, auto, metal shares rally

Gold

India, China flip to gold premiums as prices retreat from record highs

Gold

Here's how to trade Gold on January 02; Check support, target and more

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,070, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,37,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,990 in Chennai.
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,640. 
                  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,40,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,56,900.
 
Gold rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, while other precious metals surged after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, escalating geopolitical tensions and lifting safe-haven demand.
 
As of 0119 GMT, spot gold was up 1.5 per cent at $4,395.35 per ounce, climbing to a more than one-week high. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26, 2025.
 
Spot silver added 4.5 per cent to $75.86 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. Silver ended the year surging 147 per cent, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year ever on-record.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold ETF

Gold, silver to face volatility next week amid US data, Venezuela turmoil

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

IFSCA seeks vast changes to develop commodity trading hub at GIFT-IFSCpremium

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,880, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,38,900

gold, silver

Precious metals outshine stock returns in 2025 amid global volatilitypremium

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,36,190, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,39,900

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon