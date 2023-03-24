    Home / Current Affairs / News / 1 in 3 employers use Live cameras to keep tabs on remote workers: Survey

    1 in 3 employers use Live cameras to keep tabs on remote workers: Survey

    More than one in three employers (37%) use live camera feeds to keep tabs on remote workers, prompting some to quit while others get fired, a new survey found

    Bloomberg |Bloomberg
    Premium
    1 in 3 employers use Live cameras to keep tabs on remote workers: Survey

    3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    By Matthew Boyle More than one in three employers (37%) use live camera feeds to keep tabs on remote workers, prompting some to quit while others get fired, a new survey found. Just about every compan

    Topics :employersemployeesWork from home

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

    Also Read

    Arizona county refuses to certify election despite lack of evidence

    Arizona governor puts more shipping containers along US-Mexican border

    US universities add policies to counter caste-based discrimination

    Climatic change doesn't necessarily bring evolution in species: Study

    Rapidly growing black hole found, could explain how galaxies first evolved

    World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

    ITC Hotels launch Mementos Udaipur, its first Mementos property in India

    Parl panel urges govt to frame comprehensive policy on electric vehicles

    Private hospitals to clock 10-11% revenue growth in FY23, FY24: Report

    Validity of FCRA licence of NGOs extended till September 30: MHA notice

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story