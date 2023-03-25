Home / Current Affairs / News / Indian envoy discusses bilateral relationship with US Ambassador to India

The meeting took place soon after Garcetti was sworn on Friday in as the next US envoy to India

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Washington
Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
India's envoy here Taranjit Singh Sandhu met the newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and discussed with him immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Garcetti, President Joe Biden's close aide, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris, ending over two years of delay to fill one of Washington's most critical diplomatic positions.

"Congratulated @ericgarcetti on his swearing-in as the Ambassador of America to India," Indian Ambassador to Washington Sandhu tweeted after the meeting on Friday.

"As he prepares to depart for India, we discussed some immediate priorities in deepening the bilateral partnership, in line with our Leaders' vision," Sandhi said.

He said he looked forward to working with Garcetti.

The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has sat vacant, since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America.

Topics :IndiaUS ambassador to Indiabilateral ties

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

