Home / Economy & Policy / News / Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance

Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance

The total cost outlay for the Centre as a result will stand at Rs 13,780 crore, including Rs 6,100 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 7,680 crore in 2023-24

Subhayan Chakraborty |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has extended the Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy given for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by one more year. This will continue to benefit 96 million households, Union Minister of Informa

Topics :Ujjwala schemelpg cylinderLPG subsidy

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Also Read

Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here

Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year

LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data

Domestic LPG cylinders to come with QR codes: Check benefits, other details

2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days

Bad in law: SC on its 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits

Finance Bill 2023: Govt to scrap LTCG tax benefits on debt mutual funds

Finance Bill 2023: STT hike on F&O likely to make a dent in volumes

The agenda: G20 meet to focus on fair, transparent, and inclusive trade

Govt okays electronic manufacturing cluster in Hubli; second in Karnataka

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story