Home / Economy & Policy / News / Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

The decision to extend the application date for head of the competition watchdog underlines the old debate over reserving regulatory heads exclusively for administrative service officers

Ruchika Chitravanshi |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two recent developments refocused attention on the familiar debate over whether Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers or others outside the IAS would be effective heads of the numerous regulato

Topics :take twoIASIAS officersIAS officerIndian Administrative Service

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Also Read

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

Balancing innovation and fair play needed: CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta

Indian developers benefit from Android, Play: Google on CCI penalty

Why does Google find itself in CCI's crosshairs?

Developers pan Google's 'delay tactics' even as it begins heeding CCI order

Finance ministry issues clarification over STT hike on selling options

Euro falls sharply against dollar as banking sector troubles continue

No respite for global stocks as banks around the world continue to struggle

STT hike to GST appellate tribunal: Key takeaways from Finance Bill 2023

Analysts cut Asian companies' earnings; global slowdown, China to blame

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story