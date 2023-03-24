    Home / Economy & Policy / News / Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

    Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

    Employees from several states have been demanding a change in the current pension system. Some states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand have already switched back to the old pension scheme

    Raghav Aggarwal |Business Standard | New Delhi
    Premium
    Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament

    2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the Centre would set up a committee to review the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under the chairmanship of the finance secretary. The commit

    Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerNational Pension SystemNational Pension SchemeNPSNPS schemeFinance SecretarypensionNew Pension SchemeBS Web Reports

    First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

    Also Read

    Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

    Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

    Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

    NPS guaranteed return product to have floating rates, reset every year

    NPS partial withdrawal rule changing for these subscribers from Jan 1

    India set to surpass China in need for oil as growth paths diverge

    Finance Bill: How will new Mutual Fund rules impact investors from April 1?

    India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    India's current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Poll

    CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre assistance for crop loss for farmers

    Recommended for you

    Recommended by

    Next Story