Dhurandhar 2 trailer will NOT release on Holi, makers urge fans to wait

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date: Speculation often races ahead of facts — and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is the latest film to get swept up in the frenzy. Over the past few days, social media platforms have been buzzing with claims that the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-starrer would release on March 3. Countdown posts surfaced, fan pages circled the date, and anticipation soared. There was just one problem: no official confirmation ever came.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, intervened to provide clarification. He categorically denied the rumours of a March 3 trailer release on X. He claimed that the information that was making the rounds on the internet was unconfirmed and unsupported by any official statement from the makers.

About the Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge trailer

The buzz, however, speaks volumes about the anticipation surrounding the sequel. Expectations are extremely high for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

Adarsh went on to say that he personally asked Jio Studios for clarification. According to reports, the company revealed that no release date for the teaser has been set yet.

Additionally, they advised viewers to hold off on trusting or disseminating any reports until they had an official announcement. The explanation was required in a day when conjecture frequently passes for news.

ALSO READ: Total lunar eclipse 2026: Date, time and when, where to watch in India According to early reports, a direct digital release of the trailer would take place on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the Holi celebrations. However, the recent information from trade analysts suggests that final VFX touches may cause a short postponement. Digital drops usually take place between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM IST, while no formal time has been set.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

It is interesting to note that the movie is already creating waves abroad, even if the trailer date is yet unknown. Strong momentum is suggested by early box office tracking in North America.

According to estimates provided by trade tracker Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has made about $33,723 in advance bookings in the US.

According to reports, the movie has sold 1,953 tickets for 209 scheduled screenings at 151 centres. With more than 10 times the advance sales of its rival, Dhurandhar 2 seems to be leading handily at this early stage.

Dhurandhar 2 cast and plot

Aditya Dhar is the director of the upcoming Indian spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2, officially known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is a straight follow-up to the popular film from 2025.

The events of the first movie are immediately followed in the sequel, which centres on Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian intelligence agent who goes by the moniker Hamza Ali Mazari.

According to reports, the film's lengthy runtime of over 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes) offers a thorough conclusion to the narrative. Leading parts are played by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Emraan Hashmi.