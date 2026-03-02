Stocks to buy today: Atul, Pidilite Industries; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to Buy: Angel One Stock picks for today, March 2:

NSE Scrip – Atul

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹6,674

ATUL share price has been in a secular uptrend, hovering above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart, with a higher high formation. The technical structure seems positive with the ‘Flag’ pattern formation in the daily chart, followed by multiple positive crossovers among the EMAs, favouring the bullish price action. Additionally, there have been a rounding bottom formation in the counter, adding to the bullish quotient.

Hence, we recommend to BUY ATUL stock around ₹6,640-6,600 | Stop loss: ₹6,300 | Target: ₹7,100-7,200

NSE Scrip – Pidilite Industries

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,492

Pidilite Industries has shown a rebound from its strong demand zone in recent sessions and has surged above its 20 and 50 DEMA. From a technical perspective, the counter has shown multiple positive crossovers among EMAs, adding to the bullish quotient in the counter. Furthermore, the MACD histogram also portrays a bullish reversal signal on the daily time frame.

Hence, we recommend to BUY PIDILITIND stock around ₹1,480-1,470 | Stop loss: ₹1,415 | Target: ₹1,560-1,580

Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, chief manager, technical & derivatives research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own.