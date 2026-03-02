Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

Stock market holiday: Amid widespread confusion over the exact date for Holi, the Amid widespread confusion over the exact date for Holi, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE holiday calendars suggest markets will remain shut on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

There will be no trading or settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on both the NSE and the BSE.

Following the Holi holiday, the month of March features two additional market holidays: Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Stock market holiday list 2026

Date Day Holiday Mar 26 Thursday Shri Ram Navami Mar 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti Apr 3 Friday Good Friday Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28 Thursday Bakri Id Jun 26 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas Both exchanges will have regular trading resuming on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Is the commodity market open on Tuesday? While the morning session will be closed, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume trading for its evening session on Tuesday, operating from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM. Both exchanges will have regular trading resuming on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Regular market trading hours

Domestic stock exchanges typically operate Monday through Friday, with the main trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Each trading day begins with a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

How will market open today?

Indian equity markets are bracing for a volatile opening on Monday as investors react to a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions following weekend strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.