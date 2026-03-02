Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?
SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market holiday: Amid widespread confusion over the exact date for Holi, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE holiday calendars suggest markets will remain shut on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
There will be no trading or settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on both the NSE and the BSE.
Following the Holi holiday, the month of March features two additional market holidays: Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.
Stock market holiday list 2026
Is the commodity market open on Tuesday?
While the morning session will be closed, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume trading for its evening session on Tuesday, operating from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.
In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India’s primary agri-commodity platform, will remain closed for the entire day.
Regular market trading hours
Domestic stock exchanges typically operate Monday through Friday, with the main trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Each trading day begins with a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
How will market open today?
Indian equity markets are bracing for a volatile opening on Monday as investors react to a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions following weekend strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.
Reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in these strikes have triggered retaliatory missile launches toward Israel, pushing the region to the brink of a wider conflict. The primary concern for global markets remains the potential for a blockade or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that handles a significant portion of the world's daily oil transit. READ MORE
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:53 AM IST