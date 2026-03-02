Monday, March 02, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on Mar 3 or Mar 4 for Holi?

Following the Holi holiday, the month of March features two additional market holidays: Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31

Stock Market Holiday, holi 2026

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:03 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Stock market holiday: Amid widespread confusion over the exact date for Holi, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE holiday calendars suggest markets will remain shut on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. 
 
There will be no trading or settlement activities across the equity, equity derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on both the NSE and the BSE.
 
Following the Holi holiday, the month of March features two additional market holidays: Ram Navami on March 26 and Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

Stock market holiday list 2026

 
Date Day Holiday
Mar 26 Thursday Shri Ram Navami
Mar 31 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti
Apr 3 Friday Good Friday
Apr 14 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day
May 28 Thursday Bakri Id
Jun 26 Friday Muharram
Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi
Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra
Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada
Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Dec 25 Friday Christmas
  Both exchanges will have regular trading resuming on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. 

Is the commodity market open on Tuesday?

While the morning session will be closed, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume trading for its evening session on Tuesday, operating from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM. 
 
In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), India’s primary agri-commodity platform, will remain closed for the entire day.

Regular market trading hours

Domestic stock exchanges typically operate Monday through Friday, with the main trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Each trading day begins with a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 9:00 AM. The markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

How will market open today?

Indian equity markets are bracing for a volatile opening on Monday as investors react to a dramatic escalation in Middle East tensions following weekend strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.
 
Reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in these strikes have triggered retaliatory missile launches toward Israel, pushing the region to the brink of a wider conflict. The primary concern for global markets remains the potential for a blockade or disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor that handles a significant portion of the world's daily oil transit. READ MORE 

