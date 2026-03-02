Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,73,090; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,73,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,58,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,090 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,100 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,240.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,58,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,760 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,810.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,25,100.

US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, ​killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating geopolitical tensions ​and deepening global economic uncertainty.

Spot gold was up 1.35 per cent at $5,348.49 an ‌ounce by 2316 GMT.

US gold futures rose 2.2 per cent to $5,362.30.

Spot ​silver rose 1.21 per cent ​to $94.95 an ounce after registering a monthly gain in February. Spot platinum climbed 0.31 per cent to $2,372 an ounce while palladium was down 0.35 per cent at $1,779.80 ‌an ounce.

(with inputs from Reuters)