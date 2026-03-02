Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,73,090; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,58,660
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,73,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,090 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,100 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,240.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,58,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,760 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,810.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,25,100.
US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating geopolitical tensions and deepening global economic uncertainty.
Spot gold was up 1.35 per cent at $5,348.49 an ounce by 2316 GMT.
US gold futures rose 2.2 per cent to $5,362.30.
Spot silver rose 1.21 per cent to $94.95 an ounce after registering a monthly gain in February.
Spot platinum climbed 0.31 per cent to $2,372 an ounce while palladium was down 0.35 per cent at $1,779.80 an ounce.
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:36 AM IST