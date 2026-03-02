Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,73,090; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,73,090; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,94,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,58,660

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,240

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:37 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,73,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,94,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,58,660. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,090 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,100 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,73,240.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,58,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,57,760 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,810.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,94,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,25,100.
 
US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iran, ​killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, escalating geopolitical tensions ​and deepening global economic uncertainty.
 
Spot gold was up 1.35 per cent at $5,348.49 an ‌ounce by 2316 GMT.
 
US gold futures rose 2.2 per cent to $5,362.30.
 
Spot ​silver rose 1.21 per cent ​to $94.95 an ounce after registering a monthly gain in February.
 
Spot platinum climbed 0.31 per cent to $2,372 an ounce while palladium was down 0.35 per cent at $1,779.80 ‌an ounce.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

