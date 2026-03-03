Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Holi bank holidays 2026: Check where banks will shut on March 3 and 4

Holi bank holidays 2026: Check where banks will shut on March 3 and 4

Confused about Holi 2026 bank holidays? Check where banks are shut on March 3 and March 4 across India

Happy Holi 2025

Happy Holi 2026: Is bank open today?

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 11:12 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Is bank holiday today: Confused about whether banks will be closed today or tomorrow for Holi? The answer depends on where you live.
 
Bank holidays in India are state-specific, and for Holi this year, some states will observe the holiday on March 3, while others will mark it on March 4. In a few states, banks will remain shut for two consecutive days.
 

States where banks are closed on March 3, 2026

 
Banks will remain closed on March 3, 2026, on account of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala in the following states:
 
Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
 
 

States where banks are closed on March 4, 2026

 
Banks will remain shut on March 4, 2026, for Holi, Dhuleti and Yaosang (second day) in:

Also Read

Dubai attack

Will West Asia tensions dent Dubai's appeal for Indian students? Explained

Tips for holi

Holi 2026 checklist: Play it safe with expert tips for skin, hair and body

Couples, love, people, health

Emotional maturity in love: Why it matters for wellbeing more than chemistry

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

How Israel and US secretly tracked Khamenei for years before deadly strike

Claude

Anthropic's Claude AI suffers 'elevated errors' amid surge in popularity

 
Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
 

Where will banks be closed for two days?

 
Banks will remain closed for two consecutive days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand due to overlapping Holi-related observances.
 

Major bank holidays in March 2026

 
Apart from Holi, banks in different states will remain closed in March 2026 for various regional and religious festivals such as:
 
Holika Dahan, Holi (second day), Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Attukal Pongala, Dhuleti, Yaosang (second day), Chapchar Kut, Shab-I-Qadr, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year’s Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), First Navratra, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Jumat-ul-Vida, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul, Shree Ram Navami, Mahavir Janmakalyanak and Mahavir Jayanti.
 

Why bank holidays vary by state

 
Bank holidays in India differ by state because many festivals are observed locally. Customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar for their respective region before visiting a branch.
 
When are banks usually closed?
 
Banks in India remain closed on national, religious and regional holidays notified for each state. In addition, banks are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on all Sundays.
 
Are online banking services available on bank holidays?
 
Yes. Even on bank holidays, digital banking services continue to function nationwide. Customers can access internet banking and mobile banking platforms for most transactions.
 
Services such as NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, demand draft requests, cheque book requests, credit and debit card services, ATM services, account maintenance requests, standing instructions and locker applications remain accessible online, ensuring minimal disruption despite physical branch closures.

More From This Section

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Middle East tensions disrupt travel: What fliers must know before you book

US Israel strike Iran

War & wealth: The investor's survival guide to the 2026 geopolitical storm

Sushmita Sen

₹74 lakh over 3 years: Sushmita Sen, mother rent out Goregaon luxury flat

FLIGHT cancellations

US-Iran crisis: Your travel insurance will not help in conflict zones

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds

Thinking of converting credit card purchases into EMIs? Here's how to do it

Topics : holi celebrations BS Web Reports Banking News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIMD Weather UpdateM4 iPad Air