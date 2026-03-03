Holi bank holidays 2026: Check where banks will shut on March 3 and 4

Is bank holiday today: Confused about whether banks will be closed today or tomorrow for Holi? The answer depends on where you live.

Bank holidays in India are state-specific, and for Holi this year, some states will observe the holiday on March 3, while others will mark it on March 4. In a few states, banks will remain shut for two consecutive days.

States where banks are closed on March 3, 2026

Banks will remain closed on March 3, 2026, on account of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala in the following states:

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

States where banks are closed on March 4, 2026

Banks will remain shut on March 4, 2026, for Holi, Dhuleti and Yaosang (second day) in:

Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Where will banks be closed for two days?

Banks will remain closed for two consecutive days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand due to overlapping Holi-related observances.

Major bank holidays in March 2026

Apart from Holi, banks in different states will remain closed in March 2026 for various regional and religious festivals such as:

Holika Dahan, Holi (second day), Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Attukal Pongala, Dhuleti, Yaosang (second day), Chapchar Kut, Shab-I-Qadr, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year’s Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), First Navratra, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Jumat-ul-Vida, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul, Shree Ram Navami, Mahavir Janmakalyanak and Mahavir Jayanti.

Why bank holidays vary by state

Bank holidays in India differ by state because many festivals are observed locally. Customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar for their respective region before visiting a branch.

When are banks usually closed?

Banks in India remain closed on national, religious and regional holidays notified for each state. In addition, banks are shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as on all Sundays.

Are online banking services available on bank holidays?

Yes. Even on bank holidays, digital banking services continue to function nationwide. Customers can access internet banking and mobile banking platforms for most transactions.

Services such as NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, demand draft requests, cheque book requests, credit and debit card services, ATM services, account maintenance requests, standing instructions and locker applications remain accessible online, ensuring minimal disruption despite physical branch closures.