Home / International / News / Companies / Microsoft threatens to cut off access to data from rival AI search tools

Microsoft threatens to cut off access to data from rival AI search tools

These search chatbots aim to combine the conversational skills of ChatGPT with the information provided by a conventional search engine

Bloomberg |Bloomberg
Premium
Microsoft threatens to cut off access to data from rival AI search tools

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp. has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they don’t stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftsearch engines

First Published: Mar 25 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Also Read

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

DuckDuckGo claims to diminish 'halucinations' with AI-boosted DuckAssist

OpenAI to soon monetise ChatGPT platform with a paid professional version

Microsoft infuses billions of dollars in ChatGPT developer OpenAI

Gordon Moore, credited for bringing PCs to millions of homes, dies at 94

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Meta Platforms Inc sued by its home county over social media addiction

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Xiaomi's revenue and profit slides in Q4 due to China's Covid-19 curbs

Next Story