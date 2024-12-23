Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Key launches from 34 automakers and 800+ OEMs

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17 to 22, promises to be India’s biggest auto to date. The event will feature more than 34 automakers, 800 original component manufacturers (OEMs) and 1,000 brands participating. Spanning 21.5 lakh sq ft, the expo will take place across three prominent locations in the National Capital Region (NCR): Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, and the India International Convention & Expo Centre in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

With an anticipated footfall of five lakh visitors, automakers are gearing up to make a strong presence at the auto show and have lined up quite a few new model unveils and launches. Here’s what we can expect from major carmakers.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki will unveil its first electric SUV, the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The e Vitara is based on the eVX electric concept and will take on the likes of the Tata Curvv.ev, Hyundai Creta EV and MG Windsor among others. It is expected to come with two battery pack options. The entry-level trims are expected to offer a 49 kWh battery pack while higher variants will likely get a bigger 61 kWh setup offering better range and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Hyundai India

Hyundai India will unveil its new Creta EV days before the Bharat Mobility Expo and the same model is likely to make its first public appearance at the auto show as well. The new Hyundai Creta EV is likely to be showcased alongside other EVs like the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 which are expected to make its India debut at the auto expo.

Tata Motors

Along with its recently launched models, Tata Motors is expected to showcase the Sierra EV and Avinya concepts revealing further developments on both the models.

Mahindra Auto

Mahindra’s recently introduced EVs – the Mahindra EV 6 and EV 9e are expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo along with the electric concept of the new Mahindra XUV700 EV.

Kia India

Kia India will launch the recently introduced Syros subcompact SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. It will be showcased along with the Kia EV9 and the recently launched Kia Carnival.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India is likely to showcase its Cyberster coupe which was unveiled earlier this year. A standout feature of the Cyberster is its remarkable acceleration, achieving the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds. MG is also expected to showcase a few limited-edition models along with its existing range.

Toyota

Toyota is expected to showcase the highly anticipated new-gen Fortuner at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The new Toyota Fortuner was spotted testing in India in May this year and gets a new front and rear design along with new features like a 360-degree camera and a bigger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Volkswagen Auto

Volkswagen India is expected to showcase its electric SUV range – the ID.4 and ID.6 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It comes with both single-motor and dual-motor setups and delivers over 450 km of range on a single charge.

Skoda Auto

Skoda is expected to unveil a bunch of new models at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. First up, the recently introduced Skoda Kylaq will make it to the Czech brand’s pavilion joined by the Toyota Fortuner rivalling Skoda Kodiaq SUV and the performance-oriented Skoda Octavia RS. The Skoda Enyaq 4 will also be showcased alongside the ICE models.

Honda Cars India

The recently launched Honda Amaze will make it to the Japanese carmaker’s pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Expo along with the existing model range: Honda Elevate and Honda City e:HEV