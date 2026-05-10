The ghosts of Shirobad

I n every classic spy thriller, there is a moment when the protagonist realises the agency he serves is more dangerous to him than the enemy he fights.

That moment was the thesis of American journalist Tim Weiner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA (2007). It gained prominence as one of the most meticulously researched chronicles of a major intelligence agency, ever written.

But unlike Weiner’s book, Target Tehran makes that moment visible from the outset.

I picked up this book because the subtitle promised something I hadn’t seen before: an inside view of the Israeli intelligence network in Iran. The Wall Street Journal called it the best book of the year in 2023, when it was published.