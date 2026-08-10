Rise in arms output to ₹3 trn in three years not inconceivable

If this pace of growth can be sustained, the FY29 target could in fact be within reach. And there are reasons to believe it may be.

Domestic procurement accounts for the bulk of manufacturing in the sector. In turn, procurement — both domestic and foreign — by the services is funded through the modernisation component of the overall defence allocation in the Union Budget. Notably, the acceleration in defence production follows a FY21 decision by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to earmark a substantial share of the modernisation budget for domestic capital procurement.

A record was set in FY24, when 75 per cent was earmarked for domestic industry. The 75 per cent figure is a normative target which Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said in November 2025 would be maintained, if not exceeded, in the coming years. The Budget Estimate allocation under this head recorded its sharpest year-on-year growth in a decade in FY27 at 24.40 per cent, breaking from the single-digit growth recorded between FY24 and FY26. While this could be seen as a temporary bump in the wake of Operation Sindoor in May 2025, Singh said, a day after the Union Budget 2026 was presented, that the MoD would like to see the defence budget’s capital expenditure component — which includes the modernisation outlay — grow faster than the economy, at a CAGR of between 15 per cent and 20 per cent.