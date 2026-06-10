The Nato's dilemma deepens

What do these developments mean for Europe’s strategic position and for its security? At present, there is no reason to question the solidity of the security guarantees that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) alliance provides to the European continent. Nevertheless, the ongoing intra-Western bickering does have an impact on the way Europe is looking at the future of its own defence. More than ever before, European leaders and their public realise that they can no longer take US support for granted and that they will have to achieve some degree of strategic autonomy without alienating the US.

Prodded by Trump, and realising this would be in their own interest, the allies, at the Nato summit of 2025, decided to increase their national defence-budgets to 5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2035. An increase in defence spending had been long overdue for many of the European members of Nato, whose militaries had undergone years of budget cuts. The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was the first serious wake-up call in this regard.