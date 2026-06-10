The Nato's dilemma deepens

By shifting the Nato into a transactional alliance, Europe must build its own sovereign deterrence
(From left to right) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte and other world leaders in the US, in August 2
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