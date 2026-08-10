An unfinished mission

“W e should build our own jet engines too. Our scientists and youth must take this up as a direct challenge,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address last year.

In that remark, he identified one of the most critical gaps in India’s defence manufacturing capability: The country does not build the very heart of the combat aircraft it seeks to produce. The scale of the challenge is evident from the experience of China, the most recent entrant to a club that includes the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), France and Russia — countries that mastered jet engine technology decades ago.