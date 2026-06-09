India seen upping deterrence, deploys 12 warheads

I ndia has expanded its nuclear arsenal but more importantly the country is modernising its nuclear programme, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).

For the first time, India has deployed 12 nuclear warheads, from its stockpile of 190, the report suggested. In the past, India is understood to have separately stored its nuclear warheads and delivery systems such as missiles.

India’s nuclear policy is based on two main approaches: "No first use" and a minimum credible deterrence.

India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems, the 2026 Sipri report on global nuclear powers published on June 8 said.