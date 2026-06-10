Memes at war

M odern warfare is no longer fought only across land, air, and sea. The ongoing conflict in West Asia demonstrates that the information ecosystem is a crucial battlefield with no actual ‘ceasefire’. Since the beginning of the conflict on February 28, the United States (US) and Iran have planned and executed online campaigns to try and shape the narrative and popular understanding of a complex war. Analysts describe this as “cognitive warfare”, a form of conflict where the primary target is not infrastructure or territory but public perception, emotional response and, ultimately, political behaviour.

“Conflict communication has moved from official statements. It is a 24/7 emotional contest over perception. The difference in the ongoing conflict is that now it is speed, humour, and cultural remixing through memes, artificial intelligence (AI) videos, parody, and platform-native propaganda,” says Nancy Snow, propaganda expert and professor emeritus of communications at California State University.