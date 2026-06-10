Silent sentinels

W ith Iran’s Ghadir-class mini-submarines demonstrating how small underwater platforms can threaten critical shipping routes like in the Strait of Hormuz, similar submarine concepts have drawn attention for their role in maritime operations.

From the shallow waters near coastlines to crowded maritime chokepoints, these smaller and stealthy underwater platforms can perform missions that conventional submarines cannot.

Countries across the world, including the United States (US), Italy, Pakistan and North Korea, operate these vessels. India, too, is exploring such capabilities as the Indian Navy is looking to strengthen underwater operations and special forces deployment.

These so-called midget submarines or special operations vehicles (SOVs) are meant to carry the Indian Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS), conduct surveillance and operate in the shallows, where larger submarines struggle to manoeuvre.