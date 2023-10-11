A practitioner's guide to elections

With India’s election season kicking off, can books on elections be far behind? This one, by a former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi (who was CEC between 2010 and 2012), will likely be the most credible and comprehensive. Mr Quraishi has double qualifications — he was also a pillar of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the first Muslim from Old Delhi to have acquired that distinction, meriting an editorial in The Hindustan Times. He also records that he is an acknowledged expert on German grammar and many took advantage of this; and while at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, he founded a rock band that survives to this day.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.