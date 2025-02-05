Bill Gates has found love again. Despite expressing recent regrets about his divorce from Melinda French Gates, the former Microsoft CEO has officially confirmed his relationship with Paula Hurd, calling her his "serious girlfriend.”

On February 4, 2025, Bill Gates' recent book, 'Source Code: My Beginnings', was published. It is a memoir detailing his early years and how Microsoft was formed.

In a recent interview on the Today Show, the billionaire philanthropist opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Paula Hurd. Gates, 69, mentioned his happiness, quoting, "I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula," adding, "We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and lots of great things."

Paula Hurd's husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, passed away in 2019; two years later Gates got divorced from Melinda French Gates. The couple's relationship initially attracted media attention in 2023.

Who is Paula Hurd?

Paula Hurd, the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, is a philanthropist, developer, and event organiser who earned a business administration degree from the University of Texas. She has two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, with Mark Hurd, whom she married until his death in 2019. She has helped numerous non-profit organizations in their fundraising efforts over the last 20 years.

Since 2022, the pair has been spotted together at a number of public gatherings, although they did not publicly declare their relationship until last year. Mr. Gates and Ms. Hurd have since appeared together in public on a number of occasions, including the 2024 Olympics.

Hurd helped Gates during the writing process, and Gates thanked her and other close friends for their input in his memoir ‘Source Code: My Beginnings.’

Bill Gates attended billionaire Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party last year, joining in on the joy of his first Indian wedding celebration. After a while, he posted a picture of them posing with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini while wearing traditional Indian clothes.

Bill Gates on his divorce from Melinda Gates

The 69-year-old tech mogul seems to be happy with his life, notwithstanding his apologetic statement about his former marriage to The Times of London. He stated on the Today show, “I moved past the divorce, And Melinda’s doing well. I got a lot of work that I love to do so I’m not complaining about anything.”

“The divorce wasn't great. Having those three kids, the work we were able to do together — even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again,” he further added.

Bill Gates interviewed on his new memoir

After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their separation in 2021. "Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values", he said.

Since then, he and Hurd have been seen at several events. Even his recently published autobiography, "Source Code: My Beginnings," includes a sincere reference to his new girlfriend. Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati were among the first people to read the text. According to Today.com, he wrote, "Early readers of the manuscript included Paula Hurd, Marc St. John, and Sheila Gulati. The close read from dear and trusted friends provided much-needed thoughtful and insightful feedback at critical stages in the writing."