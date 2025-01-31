World Book Fair 2025: Your ultimate guide to Delhi's book extravaganza

One of the most anticipated events for all the book lovers, World Book Fair 2025 is all set to begin this weekend, Feb 1 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. This event includes round tables, documentaries, panel discussions, and literary analysis. The book fair is scheduled to begin this Saturday.

World Book Fair 2025: Dates and Venue From February 1 to February 9, 2025, the New Delhi World Book Fair is scheduled to take place. The Bharat Mandapam, located at Pragati Maidan's Ground Floor Halls 2–6, New Delhi, India, will host the event. The fair is open to visitors every day from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. In addition to pavilion and lounge upgrades and expansions, this edition will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Enthusiasts from more than 50 countries will participate in the event, which takes place from February 1 to 9. The event will be inaugurated by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

World Book Fair 2025: How to Purchase Tickets?

Ticket Sales- Buy online tickets on NBT India website at www.nbtindia.gov.in from 26 January and offline from the given information:

Rs. 20/- for Adults, Rs. 10/- For Children

Free Entry for Students in School Uniforms and for Senior Citizens.

World Book Fair 2025: Nearest Metro Station

The Delhi Metro's Supreme Court Metro Station is the one nearest to Pragati Maidan, the site of the World Book Fair, and is situated on the Blue Line. There will be shuttle service starting at Gate 10.

World Book Fair 2025: Theme

This year, the theme of the World book fair is ‘We, The People of India’. Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust (NBT) stated, "It will promote the 75th year of the Indian Constitution and a celebration of our rich culture, which will be a great learning experience for our young citizens. The book fair will feature more than 1,000 writers, authors and speakers, with more than 600 literary programmes and more than 200 cultural events".

World Book Fair 2025: Insights

The organizers stated that installations, books, movies, and cultural programs will highlight India's ideals and history at a dedicated themed pavilion. Focus will also be on other aspects of the Indian Constitution, including a panel discussion on women's contributions to the Constitution on February 4. With the theme "Roos Se Aayi Kitabein (books from Russia)," the international pavilion will highlight Russian theater, music, cinema, and cuisine.

Authors and speakers from France, Qatar, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, and Lithuania will also be present at the exhibition. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions with authors and attend panel discussions on a variety of issues, such as “Fiction’s Role in Mental and Emotional well being” to “Climate Underdogs: From India to the world, a global call to action”.

The "Kidz Kingdom," or children's zone, will also be a new feature. It will include a variety of activities like storytelling sessions, calligraphy classes, workshops for caricature and painting, and quizzes. To display the work of illustrators in publishing, an illustrator cornor will be established. Musical bands, dancers, contestants, and folklore choreographic ensembles will all perform throughout cultural evenings.