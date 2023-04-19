Home / Book / Bold and cheeky truths

Bold and cheeky truths

'Don't Forward That Text!' offers a fascinating and humorous takedown of the misinformation on WhatsApp and beyond, but with limitations

Debarghya Sanyal
Premium
Bold and cheeky truths

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Don't Forward That Text! Separating Myths from History on Social Media
Author:  Amit Schandillia
Publisher: Harper Collins India

Topics :BOOK REVIEWSocial Media

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Also Read

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Rocky's road to investing

Religious sense and sensibilities

SCOTUS and the Trump effect

India's moment in the sun, financial sector scams and migratory humans

The Tata battle for legacy

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story