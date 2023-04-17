Home / Book / Religious sense and sensibilities

Religious sense and sensibilities

Besides introduction and conclusion, book has four chapters, Each chapter meticulously tracks past debates and political developments and often they are reinterpreted with the benefit of hindsight

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
Premium
Religious sense and sensibilities

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Hurt Sentiments: Secularism and Belonging in South Asia
Author: Neeti Nair
Publisher: Harvard University Press /HarperCollins India

Topics :BOOK REVIEWsecularism

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Also Read

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Arvind Kejriwal's radical transformation

SCOTUS and the Trump effect

India's moment in the sun, financial sector scams and migratory humans

The Tata battle for legacy

A scam primer

India's G20 opportunities

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story